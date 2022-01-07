ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

By VICTORIA MILKO, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way. How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have since symptoms of the illnesses can overlap. The viruses that...

Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
Boston Globe

What to do if you’re a close contact to someone with COVID-19

Across New England, COVID-19 cases are surging, with hospitalizations creeping upward, too. Public health experts have released guidance for those who test positive: Isolate. Keep distance. Wash your hands. Those rules apply to a growing swath of the population: Cases in Massachusetts have risen 172 percent over the past two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It seems more likely than ever that someone you know has COVID-19.
The Independent

When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

When am I contagious if infected with omicron?It’s not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants — possibly within a day after infection.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron, according to some outside experts.That’s because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants – about three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people...
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
WREG

Doctors say what we can expect for COVID-19 in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The countdown is on for the new year. With the new year comes new developments for battling COVID-19. In 2020, the pandemic hit and society nearly screeched to a halt as the world worked to stop the spread of infection and death. In 2021, there was a mass vaccination rollout with a goal […]
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
