Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Charts and Analysis. Bitcoin is down over 15% since the start of the year. Multi-month support is now being tested. Bitcoin is testing lows last seen back in September last year after making a confirmed break below the important $45.5k area, a level that had held repeated attempts over the last few weeks. The sell-off has been prompted in part by the US central bank suggesting that it will tighten monetary conditions sooner than previously expected by hiking rates and reducing the Fed’s bloated balance sheet by selling some of their bond holdings. A combination of weak fundamentals and technicals leaves Bitcoin testing lower levels to try and find the next level of support. BTC is testing a support zone between $39.6k and $41.7k as we write and with the CCI indicator suggesting the market is oversold, this support zone may hold in the short term. As always, caution needs to be exercised over the weekend when market conditions can get choppy.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO