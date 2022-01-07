ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Friday, January 7th

By Ryan Kelly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s Golden Globes will be private, and not aired –...

The Weeknd Announces “DAWN FM” Releases This Friday, January 7th

The Weeknd is dropping his new album dawn FM this Friday. The King of the Fall first teased The Dawn era during his acceptance for “Top Hot 100 Artist” award at the 2021 Billboard Awards. “I just want to say the After Hours are done and The Dawn is coming,” he told the fans.
ENTERTAINMENT
Week of January 7th

Here are the top 10 songs this week on 107.7 Yes FM. Tune in Fridays at 9:30am when Tommy breaks down the top tunes. #10 Doja Cat "Need to Know" #9 Olivia Rodrigo "Good 4 U" #8 Coldplay & BTS "My Universe" #7 Lisa "Money" #6 Ed Sheeran "Shivers" #5...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s Daughter Says "Being the Ricardos" Is “Amazing”

Actress Lucie Arnaz spent her childhood in the spotlight. Her mother and father, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, were the stars of the hit sitcom I Love Lucy, which premiered on CBS just weeks after Lucie’s birth. But in her adult years, Lucie made a name for herself as well, scoring big roles in TV, movies, and Broadway productions—and racking up a reported net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
'Big Bang Theory' Star Is Getting Oscar Buzz After His Latest Movie Role

Nearly three years after The Big Bang Theory ended, one of the show's stars is getting some Oscar buzz surrounding their latest movie role. Simon Helberg, who played aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz on Big Bang Theory, recently delivered a captivating performance as The Accompanist/Conductor, in Annette, a 2021 musical psychological drama film that also stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film has been garnering a lot of awards buzz, with Cotillard being nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.
MOVIES

