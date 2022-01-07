ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘What You Need to Know’: A somber anniversary, and COVID-19 infections reach all-time highs

By Artist
wlvr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our regular Friday feature, “What You Need to Know,” WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with WLVR News Director Jen Rehill about the week’s top local news. This...

wlvr.org

Comments / 0

Related
New Scientist

Covid-19 testing in the time of omicron: Everything you need to know

Can you test positive for covid-19 without being infectious?. Even if you have had three doses of coronavirus vaccine, a positive lateral flow test (LFT) result means you are infectious to other people because virus protein is present in large quantities in your nose or throat. For that, the virus must be actively multiplying inside your cells.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Flurona’ arises during omicron surge: What you need to know about flu, COVID co-infection

Adding another layer of concern atop the astonishingly swift surge of the omicron variant, cases of “flurona” have emerged. The term, a portmanteau of “flu” and “coronavirus,” refers to being infected with both illnesses at the same time. Officials had warned of a possible “twindemic” involving the two diseases last winter, but while some co-infections were reported in the 2020-21 season, prevalence remained low as flu almost vanished from the public health picture.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abc17news.com

Israel reports all-time high for new COVID-19 infections

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has recorded its highest-ever number of new coronavirus infections — driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant — despite restrictions on travel and required quarantines. The Health Ministry’s daily statistics reported Wednesday that 11,978 new infections were recorded a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of 11,345 was set on Sept. 2. The new record comes despite restrictions on travel and required quarantines. The government is easing off on those to prevent the economy from shutting down, as the ultra-contagious variant spreads. Israel was an early pandemic leader on vaccinations and is believed to be the first nation to begin offering a 4th jab. About 64 percent of Israelis are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Wild
Person
Charlie Dent
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Wlvr News#D Lehigh Valley#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wlvr.org

NHCLV is keeping up with patient demand amid the latest COVID surge

Despite the surge of COVID-19 cases in the region, an official at Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley (NHCLV) said its doctors and nurses are keeping up with patient demand. Jessica Renford, NHCLV’s Nurse Services Manager, said they have been able to accommodate patients coming in for things like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy