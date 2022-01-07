‘What You Need to Know’: A somber anniversary, and COVID-19 infections reach all-time highs

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has recorded its highest-ever number of new coronavirus infections — driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant — despite restrictions on travel and required quarantines. The Health Ministry’s daily statistics reported Wednesday that 11,978 new infections were recorded a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of 11,345 was set on Sept. 2. The new record comes despite restrictions on travel and required quarantines. The government is easing off on those to prevent the economy from shutting down, as the ultra-contagious variant spreads. Israel was an early pandemic leader on vaccinations and is believed to be the first nation to begin offering a 4th jab. About 64 percent of Israelis are fully vaccinated.

