FORECAST: Snow is winding down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold Tuesday is ahead here across the Lowcountry despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon, over 10° below the average high of 60°. Our coldest night this week is on the way tonight when temperatures will fall into the 20s inland, mid 30s at the beaches. Expect a hard freeze inland with frost possible all the way to the beaches. We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. A more significant storm system to watch will move into the Southeast Saturday night and Sunday. Computer models are suggesting that an area of low pressure will develop near the Carolina coastline Sunday morning with plenty of moisture and cold air on the north and west side of this storm. There is much uncertainty at this point with how things will unfold but what we do know is that enough ingredients could be in place by Sunday to bring wintry weather to parts of North and South Carolina. We’ll keep you updated!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO