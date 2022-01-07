ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Snow is winding down

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologists Scot Haney and Melissa Cole...

www.wfsb.com

CBS Boston

Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
live5news.com

Winter storm could impact the Carolinas this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold Tuesday is ahead here across the Lowcountry despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon, over 10° below the average high of 60°. Our coldest night this week is on the way tonight when temperatures will fall into the 20s inland, mid 30s at the beaches. Expect a hard freeze inland with frost possible all the way to the beaches. We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. A more significant storm system to watch will move into the Southeast Saturday night and Sunday. Computer models are suggesting that an area of low pressure will develop near the Carolina coastline Sunday morning with plenty of moisture and cold air on the north and west side of this storm. There is much uncertainty at this point with how things will unfold but what we do know is that enough ingredients could be in place by Sunday to bring wintry weather to parts of North and South Carolina. We’ll keep you updated!
NBC News

Coldest air in three years coming to parts of the country

Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: This Wind Isn’t Done With Us Just Yet

Hi everyone! Overnight we saw that strong breeze out of the northwest blow some snow flurries our way from Lake Erie. That is not uncommon during the winter when the “hawk” flies in from east-central Canada. It was visual, but nothing more than a visual captured by radar and our cameras, which showed that continued cold wind and wind chills. Through midday, we will see the wind diminish as a big Canadian high settles down over the Mid-Atlantic. But that high is also dragging the coldest air of this two-day “snap” of winter feel right to your front door. Today, we will...
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Watching Saturday morning

More pleasant weather coming for Wednesday but there will be more clouds in the area. It won’t be quite as warm due to those clouds as well. Not as windy either. All eyes are on the system later Friday night into Saturday for wintry weather potential FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, […]
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
WVNT-TV

Wind Slowly Dies Down Tuesday

Tuesday, another brutally cold start to the day is on the table. Morning lows back into the teens and single digits will feel like below 0 for some as winds are still on the stronger side. Relief comes this afternoon as winds die down briefly, temperatures still only make it back to the low to mid-30s though.
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Morning wind, afternoon sunshine

Look for gusty winds Tuesday morning as a wind advisory remains in place for many parts of the Southland. Afternoon temperatures will remain above average as high pressure continues to dominate the region. Several storms forming in the Pacific are being sent to our north due to the high pressure. There is a slight chance […]
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11

Main update will be on setup into the weekend. Still needs more time in the oven. Here is a weaken system Thursday but for now, that one looks more limited in its moisture. Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here. A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s. WARMER SUNRISE! Finally above ZERO this morning 👏👏👏 @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/C9Rlwgvrqt — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 11, 2022 It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures...
