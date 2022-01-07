ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ECU hosts Southern Arkansas

By Kinsey Lee
KTEN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADA, Okla. (KTEN) - Both ECU men's and women's...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M track & field great Lendore killed in auto accident

Texas A&M track and field volunteer coach Deon Lendore, an NCAA champion in the 400 meters for the Aggies, was killed in a head-on collision in Milam County on FM 485 while returning home from practice Monday. The 29-year-old Lendore died after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian

BRYAN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information detailing the crash that killed Deon Lendore, the 2014 Bowerman winner, NCAA Champion, and current Texas A&M track & field volunteer assistant coach. It happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. on FM 485 about 4 miles northeast of Cameron.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Ada#Kten
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KTEN.com

Murray State Hosts Connors State

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) - Murray State men's and women's both rack in big wins Monday night. The men seal the deal 89-77 while the women win 85-51.
COLLEGE SPORTS
se.edu

Southeastern, Southern Workforce host 8th Grade Discovery Day

Students from a number of area schools learned more about their potential future career options Thursday at Eighth Grade Discovery Day. Among the sponsors of the 8th annual event were Southeastern Oklahoma State University and the Southern Workforce Board. “It Starts Now’’ was the theme of the event.
DURANT, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Takes Out ECU Pirates 71-59

TULSA, OKLA. –– — Wyvette Mayberry tied her career-high with 24 points as Tulsa built a 24-point halftime lead and held on for a 71-59 victory over the East Carolina Pirates Tuesday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Hurricane improved to 12-2 on the season...
TULSA, OK
WITN

ECU women’s basketball falls at Tulsa

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU battled hard but couldn’t close in on Tulsa falling Tuesday night 71-59 on the road in American Athletic Conference play. The Pirates were led by Taniyah Thompson who 16 points. Raven Johnson added 11 points. But the Golden Hurricane had the lead up to...
TULSA, OK
247Sports

ECU’s opponents confirmed for 2022 season

East Carolina’s 12 football opponents have been confirmed for the upcoming 2022 season, though the schedule with official dates won’t be released until February, according to an American Athletic Conference spokesperson on Monday. The Pirates will play four non-conference games against NC State (Sept. 3), Old Dominion (Sept....
COLLEGE SPORTS
bellarmine.edu

Knights continue ASUN slate by hosting Central Arkansas on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine Knights continue their ASUN Conference play on Tuesday night when they host league newcomer Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. in Freedom Hall. Like Bellarmine, UCA is a former Division II program, making the transition to DI in 2006 when they joined the Southland Conference. Known by many basketball fans as the alma mater of former NBA great Scottie Pippen, the Bears are quickly making a name for themselves in the ASUN after notching wins at EKU and at home over Lipscomb. The early success was unexpected by the league coaches, who voted UCA last in the preseason coaches poll.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

What to expect as ECU travels to Cincinnati

East Carolina’s men’s basketball team will try and respond from a tough, last-second loss to Temple from this past Saturday when the Pirates play their second consecutive road contest at Cincinnati on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ from Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy