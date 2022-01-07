ECU hosts Southern Arkansas

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine Knights continue their ASUN Conference play on Tuesday night when they host league newcomer Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. in Freedom Hall. Like Bellarmine, UCA is a former Division II program, making the transition to DI in 2006 when they joined the Southland Conference. Known by many basketball fans as the alma mater of former NBA great Scottie Pippen, the Bears are quickly making a name for themselves in the ASUN after notching wins at EKU and at home over Lipscomb. The early success was unexpected by the league coaches, who voted UCA last in the preseason coaches poll.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO