Prewitt's buzzer-beater lifts La Follette past Craig

JANESVILLE

For the third time this season, the Janesville Craig girls basketball team lost a game at the buzzer.

Demetria Prewitt was the culprit Thursday night.

The Madison La Follette senior put back her own missed shot with one second left to lift the Lancers to a 57-55 Big Eight Conference win on Bob Suter Court.

Craig (7-5, 5-2) fell out of first place in the conference with the loss, leaving Sun Prairie as the only one-loss team.

The Cougars got 21 points from Mya Nicholson and 18 from Ellie Magestro-Kennedy but put up too many quick shots and could not overcome 16 turnovers.

“We just had way too many one-pass or no-pass possessions,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “We’ve got to be able to share the ball and get good looks, especially against a team like La Follette that wants to speed you up. We played right into their hands.

“And on the last shot, we’ve got three bodies around Prewitt but can’t get the rebound. Give her credit, she took a bad shot but then made up for it with the rebound and put back. It’s a tough way to lose.”

The game was tight throughout. Craig had the biggest lead of the game at 22-15 with 1:50 left in the half, but La Follette (6-2, 5-2) ended the half on a 10-1 run to take a 25-23 halftime lead.

The game stayed close the second half, with neither team leading by more than four.

Craig took its last lead at 47-44 on a Magestro-Kennedy 3-pointer with 4:30 left.

With the Cougars trailing 55-53 with 24 seconds left, Kate Huml made two free throws to tie the game.

La Follette called its last timeout and isolated Prewitt on the baseline. She took an off-balance in the lane but grabbed the rebound and banked in the gamewinner.

“We won two big games on the road, won our tournament and now got La Follette at home with a chance to stay in first place,” Storbakken said. “That’s what makes it such a tough loss.”

LA FOLLETTE 57, CRAIG 55

La Follette (57)—West 2-2-6; Green 5-0-15; Ghelfi 0-1-1; Simmons 1-0-2; Prewitt 9-9-27; Bade 2-2-6. Totals: 19-14-57.

Craig (55)—Huml 3-2-9; Magestro-Kennedy 5-6-18; Bertocci 1-1-3; Clarke 0-2-2; Nicholson 8-0-21; McBride 1-0-2. Totals: 18-11-55.

Halftime—La Follette 25, Craig 23. 3-point goals—La Follette 5 (Green 5), Craig 8 (Nicholson 5, Magestro-Kennedy 2, Huml. Free throws missed—La Follette 6, Craig 8. Total fouls—La Follette 17, Craig 14. Fouled out—West.