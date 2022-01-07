ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Prewitt's buzzer-beater lifts La Follette past Craig

By By John Barry
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

JANESVILLE

For the third time this season, the Janesville Craig girls basketball team lost a game at the buzzer.

Demetria Prewitt was the culprit Thursday night.

The Madison La Follette senior put back her own missed shot with one second left to lift the Lancers to a 57-55 Big Eight Conference win on Bob Suter Court.

Craig (7-5, 5-2) fell out of first place in the conference with the loss, leaving Sun Prairie as the only one-loss team.

The Cougars got 21 points from Mya Nicholson and 18 from Ellie Magestro-Kennedy but put up too many quick shots and could not overcome 16 turnovers.

“We just had way too many one-pass or no-pass possessions,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “We’ve got to be able to share the ball and get good looks, especially against a team like La Follette that wants to speed you up. We played right into their hands.

“And on the last shot, we’ve got three bodies around Prewitt but can’t get the rebound. Give her credit, she took a bad shot but then made up for it with the rebound and put back. It’s a tough way to lose.”

The game was tight throughout. Craig had the biggest lead of the game at 22-15 with 1:50 left in the half, but La Follette (6-2, 5-2) ended the half on a 10-1 run to take a 25-23 halftime lead.

The game stayed close the second half, with neither team leading by more than four.

Craig took its last lead at 47-44 on a Magestro-Kennedy 3-pointer with 4:30 left.

With the Cougars trailing 55-53 with 24 seconds left, Kate Huml made two free throws to tie the game.

La Follette called its last timeout and isolated Prewitt on the baseline. She took an off-balance in the lane but grabbed the rebound and banked in the gamewinner.

“We won two big games on the road, won our tournament and now got La Follette at home with a chance to stay in first place,” Storbakken said. “That’s what makes it such a tough loss.”

LA FOLLETTE 57, CRAIG 55

La Follette (57)—West 2-2-6; Green 5-0-15; Ghelfi 0-1-1; Simmons 1-0-2; Prewitt 9-9-27; Bade 2-2-6. Totals: 19-14-57.

Craig (55)—Huml 3-2-9; Magestro-Kennedy 5-6-18; Bertocci 1-1-3; Clarke 0-2-2; Nicholson 8-0-21; McBride 1-0-2. Totals: 18-11-55.

Halftime—La Follette 25, Craig 23. 3-point goals—La Follette 5 (Green 5), Craig 8 (Nicholson 5, Magestro-Kennedy 2, Huml. Free throws missed—La Follette 6, Craig 8. Total fouls—La Follette 17, Craig 14. Fouled out—West.

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Four city games to be aired Saturday

For the first time in the station’s history, Janesville’s WCLO radio (1230 AM, 92.7 FM) will broadcast four city high school basketball games on Saturday as part of the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Big Eight Basketball Invitational. Girls games will be played at Madison Area Technical College, with Janesville Craig meeting Beloit Memorial at 9 a.m. and Janesville Parker battling Madison East at 10:45 a.m. Josh Golberg, Dan Saunders...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Turner takes down East Troy

BELOIT A total team effort. That’s an apt description of Turner’s impressive 59-46 victory over East Troy Tuesday night. Turner entered the game with a 4-3 overall record, while East Troy, strong as always, was 7-2 overall. After Tuesday’s Turner...
EAST TROY, WI
GazetteXtra

Boys basketball roundup: Connor Coombs scores 22 in leading Edgerton boys basketball team past Clinton

CLINTON Senior guard Connor Coombs scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half Monday night, staking his Edgerton High School boys basketball team to a comfortable halftime lead on its way to a 67-48 victory over Clinton in Rock Valley Conference play. Sophomore Preston Schaffner added 15 points for Edgerton (4-7 overall, 2-5 Rock Valley). The Crimson Tide opened a 40-19 halftime lead over the Cougars (2-10, 1-7). ...
EDGERTON, WI
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater's Wednesday home game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

WHITEWATER UW-Whitewater’s first-place WIAC showdown with UW-Platteville, originally set for tonight, has been canceled by the league due to COVID-19 protocols. The Warhawks (11-4, 4-0 WIAC) and nationally second-ranked Pioneers (15-0, 4-0) were scheduled to meet for sole possession of first place in the early conference race. According to WIAC policy, the game will carry a “no-contest” result and will not count against either team’s won-lost record. If the teams opt to schedule a future makeup game, it would be considered a nonconference game. The Warhawks are scheduled to visit UW-River Falls at 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
312
Followers
254
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy