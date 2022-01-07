ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Where Magellan Midstream Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Within the last quarter, Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $52.0 versus the current price of Magellan Midstream at $47.56, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 and $8.30. Analysts are targeting 2022 earnings of $8.26 a share. Members of CVS Health senior management team are scheduled to provide these profit targets in a webcast at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Shares of CVS Health have gained 40.3% in the past year, compared to a rise of 22.9% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Magellan Midstream#Mmp
Benzinga

Why Exxon Mobil, BP And Shell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader energy sector, including Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), BP plc (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE: RDS-B), are all trading higher amid tight oil supply and optimism surrounding global demand recovery despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. A drop in the US Dollar has also helped lift oil prices.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bernstein Initiates Coverage Of Several Industrial Stocks

The analyst started the U.S. multi-industry and electrical equipment sector "at a time of great uncertainty." He sees supply chain disruptions threatening revenue forecasts and inflation pressuring margins but believes "all of this is transitory." The analyst initiated Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) with a Market Perform rating and a price...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Biogen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 20 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Biogen has an average price target of $325.65 with a high of $440.00 and a low of $250.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Juniper Networks

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(LRCX) - Analyzing Lam Research Corporation's Short Interest

Lam Research Corporation's (NASDAQ:LRCX) short percent of float has fallen 3.4% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.99 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 11, 2022

Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 15.78% at $0.52. BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 15.76% at $0.44. Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 14.96% at $1.23. Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 12.98% at $1.02. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 9.34% at $7.49. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

B. Riley Beefs Up Intercept Target Price On Catalyst Rich 1H 2022

Analyst Mayank Mamtani sees a "catalyst rich" 1H of 2022 for the Company. The analyst notes the upcoming topline Phase 3 MAESTRONAFLD-1 study readout in F2/F3 pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and Phase 3 REVERSE study readout in F4 compensated cirrhotic NASH. Last Month, Intercept Pharmaceuticals withdrew its European marketing application seeking...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(SNAP) - Analyzing Snap Inc Class A's Short Interest

Snap Inc Class A's (NYSE:SNAP) short percent of float has risen 7.62% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 48.84 million shares sold short, which is 4.52% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $345.8 versus the current price of Rockwell Automation at $334.2, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For FMC

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FMC (NYSE:FMC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Abercrombie & Fitch

Technical analysis can help identify potential entry and exit points for a company. Yet it is the fundamentals behind the company that will dominate the price action in the long run. Therefore, when a company such as Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) provides forward guidance, it should be noted and followed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the IND application for BDTX-1535, a MasterKey inhibitor of EGFR for the treatment of glioblastoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Black Diamond Therapeutics said it expects to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy