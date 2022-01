January 10, 2021– The MAP protocol, a DeFi solution that acts as a freeway for blockchain assets by developing infrastructure that provides an end-to-end solution for users to freely exchange assets, is set to go live on the mainnet in the first quarter of 2022. The MAP protocol is currently operational on the testnet and is preparing for its mainnet launch. According to official reports, the MAP team intends to build its protocol on three layers at the same time: a blockchain layer, an assets layer, and a DeFi application layer.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO