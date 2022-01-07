Tri-Cities and Yakima School Delays/Closures for January 7th

If you were around Yakima in 1996, no doubt you remember it well. November in 1996 Yakima had its highest record snowfall in a single day. Just over 14 inches. If that wasn't bad enough, the snow kept coming here and there in the following days including another foot of snow in late December. I remember it specifically because I worked at Rite-Aid at the time and we couldn't keep ice melt, snow shovels and more like that in stock with constant calls daily asking if we had them. I was fortunate that I could walk to work but my co-workers who lived too far away would constantly have to call in unable to come as they may have a snowdrift covering their driveway or something like that. I liked working there so I never minded filling in as needed.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO