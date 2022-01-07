ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Tri-Cities and Yakima School Delays/Closures for January 7th

By Rik Mikals
 5 days ago

More snow and ice is causing delays for the fifth day in the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions. We've got several delays and closures already this morning. Here are the complete listings and delays so far that we've tallied for you. We'll keep you updated through the morning as we...

Yakima, WA
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

