Five Finger Death Punch has premiered a new video for “The Tragic Truth,” originally a bonus track on the band’s 2011 album, American Capitalist. The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, shows frontman Ivan Moody surrounded by demonic creatures — a personification of his struggles with alcoholism and addiction. It’s being released now to celebrate Moody’s 42nd birthday today, and to mark Moody’s upcoming four-year sober anniversary.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO