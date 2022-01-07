Income Opportunities: Examining Price And Total Return In 2021

A strong pipeline, economic recovery, and the acquisition of First Century Bancorp will drive earning asset growth this year. Earnings of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) will benefit from organic loan growth on the back of the economic recovery. Further, the upcoming acquisition of First Century Bancorp will boost earning assets, lower deposit costs, and save operating expenses, which will support the bottom line. On the other hand, a higher provision expense and one-time restructuring charges will drag earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting First Internet Bancorp to report earnings of $4.40 per share in 2022, down from anticipated earnings of $4.65 per share for 2021. Despite the anticipated decline, the earnings for 2022 will likely still be much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on First Internet Bancorp.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO