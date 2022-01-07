ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Opportunities: Examining Price And Total Return In 2021

Cover picture for the articleWhile it can be disappointing to see a portfolio with modest price returns, price performance only tells part of the story - particularly when examining income-generating investments, which tend to perform better on a total-return basis over long time periods. In a year when broad equity indexes like the...

Seekingalpha.com

What Is A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)?

Reinvesting stock dividends has its advantages and disadvantages. Find out how a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) works, see an example, and determine if it's right for you. Dividend reinvestment occurs when an investor elects to have investment dividends buy more shares of the investment, rather than receive the dividends in cash or check. Investors who choose to reinvest their dividends are typically looking for long-term growth of their investment, such as a stock, mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Energy Infrastructure 2022 Outlook: Inflation and Income Opportunities

Searching for income? Energy infrastructure companies, particularly those in the midstream sector, can offer investors attractive yields and total return potential, especially given a constructive market outlook for 2022 and beyond. In the upcoming webcast, Energy Infrastructure 2022 Outlook: Inflation and Income Opportunities, Stacey Morris, director of research, Alerian and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Ready Capital down 4% after launching stock offering

Starts off direct offering of its 6,000,000 shares of common stock; size, price and other terms of the offering yet to be determined. The news sent stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Offering will see underwriters' overallotment option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares. The real estate finance company...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Terreno stock slips after Baird downgrade; STAG Industrial raised to Outperform

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) stock drops 1.5% after Baird analyst David Rodgers downgrades the stock to Neutral from Outperform as the industrial REIT has limited upside at its current valuation, "particularly in light of sentiment regarding higher interest rates against one of the lowest-cap-rate stocks in our commercial real estate coverage."
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Gladstone Investment declares $0.075 dividend and $0.12 supplemental dividend

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) declares $0.075/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 20. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 17. Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 23; ex-div Mar. 22. Additionally, declared a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Gladstone Commercial declares $0.1254 dividend

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) declares $0.1254/share monthly dividend, 0.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.1253. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 20. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 17. Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 23; ex-div Mar. 22.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

New Residential: This Fat 8.3% Yield Is A Buy

New Residential profits from the mortgage market by investing in various segments. New Residential Investment Corporation (NRZ) may be the best high-yield mREIT on the market right now. The mREIT suffered a sell-off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now making a strong comeback. The dividend was increased three times in a row in 2020, once in 2021, and may be increased again in 2022. Investing in New Residential stock can provide investors with an attractive return potential, including an 8.3% yield.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

First Internet Bancorp: Upcoming Acquisition To Keep Earnings Elevated This Year

A strong pipeline, economic recovery, and the acquisition of First Century Bancorp will drive earning asset growth this year. Earnings of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) will benefit from organic loan growth on the back of the economic recovery. Further, the upcoming acquisition of First Century Bancorp will boost earning assets, lower deposit costs, and save operating expenses, which will support the bottom line. On the other hand, a higher provision expense and one-time restructuring charges will drag earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting First Internet Bancorp to report earnings of $4.40 per share in 2022, down from anticipated earnings of $4.65 per share for 2021. Despite the anticipated decline, the earnings for 2022 will likely still be much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on First Internet Bancorp.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

