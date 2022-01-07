Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 | New Music Friday 1/7/22

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work.
Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!”
View...
Comments / 0