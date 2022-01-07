ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chase ends with 1 dead, suspect hospitalized in downtown Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is dead following a police pursuit that resulted in a two-car crash between a fleeing suspect and an uninvolved motorist around 2 a.m. on East Main Street Friday.

According to authorities, a Shot Spotter activation for three gunshots on Dewey Avenue was picked up by officers at 1:53 a.m. Responding officers spotted a grey Jeep travelling at a high-rated speed shortly after.

“Another round of gunshots coming from the vehicle was observed by our officers two minutes later,” Rochester Police Chief David Smith said during a press conference Friday. “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled, passing through a red light and striking an uninvolved motorist who had a green.”

Officials say the suspect was wanted for other crimes and is currently on parole. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead on scene and extracted by firefighters hours after the incident.

Rochester police say the chase lasted for a total of three minutes, ending at 2 a.m. with the crash on the intersection of Saint Paul Street and East Main Street.

The suspect is currently in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. Police say he ran several red lights during the police chase.

Chief Smith said the suspect’s parole bracelet will be used to determine his travel speed. Charges are pending for the wanted man, no other vehicles or people were involved.

Officials say that body camera footage of the crash is set to be released in the following week.

Evidence of bullet castings from Dewey Avenue has been obtained, according to authorities. Investigators have not contacted the family of the person who was killed.

“This was a heartbreaking scene,” Chief Smith said. “This one was disturbing, I have seen a lot of accidents in my time but this one was disturbing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”

The Rochester Police Department described the investigation as “complex” and mentioned that the District Attorney’s Office will be conducting a separate investigation.

Officials on the scene were required to take the car apart with the jaws of life to extricate the victim.

Police re-opened the intersection of Saint Paul Street and East Main Street to public access at noon after a six hour closure. An investigation is still ongoing. There are no additional details at this time.

Full RPD Conference:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

