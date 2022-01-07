ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

RPGolf Legends gameplay

By Ervin
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRPGolf Legends, a golfing RPG and sequel to RPGolf, has been made available for pre-purchase on the Switch eShop today, and is scheduled to arrive on January 20th. Check out some gameplay footage ahead of its launch with the video below the break. Here’s an...

nintendoeverything.com

gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Edith Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Edith, the Forsaken warden that watched over the sealed Evil Gods on Sanctum Island has finally arrived on the land of Dawn in this patch update. Ever since release she has been stirring up quite a storm on the battlefield as the first Tank/Marksman hero. She specializes in crowd control and burst and has obnoxiously strong power as a marksman, as well as continuity as a tank. We have previously made a detailed hero analysis of Edith as she made her appearance on the MLBB advanced server. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to dominate every game with Edith.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Relayer Ice Planet Gameplay Trailer

Publisher and developer Kadokawa Games have shared a new Relayer ice planet gameplay trailer, showing off more of the mecha strategy RPG. In case you missed it, Relayer was recently delayed to a worldwide March 24th, 2022 release date, as it was originally planned to have a simultaneous worldwide release.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Rune Factory 5 gameplay

XSEED Games and Marvelous have revealed some new gameplay for Rune Factory 5 ahead of its release in March 2022. Check it out with the video put together by Perfectly Nintendo below the break. Here’s an overview for Rune Factory 5:. Set off on a grand adventure in a...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Picross S7 gameplay

Picross S7 made it to Switch earlier today, and we now have a good chunk of gameplay. We have 18 minutes of footage showing Jupiter’s latest release. For more on Picross S7, read the following overview:. This release introduces support for touchscreen controls. Players can now select “Touch Hold”...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Heaven Dust 2 gameplay

Heaven Dust 2, a survival horror game from developer One Gruel Studio and publisher Indienova, is slated to arrive on the Switch eShop tomorrow, January 6. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for Heaven’s Dust 2 in case you missed it....
VIDEO GAMES
interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Super Mario!!!

On this week’s show we’ll hear tunes from one of the most iconic video game series ever: Super Mario Bros!. For more than three decades, Mario has starred in numerous games. And one thing that connects them all… is their music, full of wonder and joy. We'll...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Freddi Fish 3 Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell, which just landed on Switch yesterday. Fans can check out 21 minutes of footage. All is well on their tropical vacation, until our finny friends realize the Great Conch Shell is missing! Uncle Blenny can’t open the Founder’s Day Festival until the heralded horn has been recovered! Your child will join Freddi Fish and Luther as they explore ancient ruins, play games at a fun-filled carnival and even discover a sunken airplane while looking for clues and finding adventure. Rosy Pearl, Pierre the Tailor and Nadine the Narwhal are just a few of the fun new friends they’ll meet as they follow Old Snoggy’s sniffer through this tropical paradise. In the end, it’s up to your child to piece the clues together and figure out who’s responsible for this underwater caper!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Breakneck City gameplay

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, we’ve received gameplay of the old-school beat ’em up title Breakneck City. 22 minutes of footage has arrived. Learn more about Breakneck City with the following overview:. When a vicious gang tries to burn down their favorite video shop, Sidney Flintlock and Justine...
VIDEO GAMES
tweaklibrary.com

How To Record Gameplay On Steam In Windows 11/10

Undoubtedly, Steam from Valve is a fantastic repository of hundreds and thousands of games. Here, you can play games by yourself or enable family sharing or play with others too. What if you wanted to record your winning streak against your friend or sibling or learn a skill or two that the latter exhibited while playing a game? That’s what this post’s for – here’s a simple guide that’ll get you started on your gameplay recording journey on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Embers Adrift releases a slew of gameplay, tutorial, and preview videos

At the end of December Embers Adrift promised that the start of January would be full of gameplay previews and a new trailer. The devs at Stormhaven Studios have absolutely kept to their word on that as the game’s official YouTube channel has dropped no less than six new videos on followers’ heads.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

She Will Punish Them Gameplay – Massive Difference Against original 2020 release

We take a look at the latest build from L2 Game’s action adult themed game for PC via Steam in our She Will Punish Them gameplay video. In this latest build the team added better lighting throughout the game’s levels which gives it a far more atmospheric appearance. We like what they have done. In addition, they also added lots of other bits-and-bobs since we last looked at the game quite some time ago. The game is doing very well on Steam as the developer has managed to employ more staff. It currently has over 15,000 very positive reviews which for an indie game like this is quite impressive. The game running 4K using an RTX 3090. Be warned though, She Will Punish Them is marked as mature as it does contain some unclothed characters in customization. It is quite possible to ignore all of that though. Make sure you look at the April 2020 original release video to see how the game looked (and played) back then. L2 Games has done wonderfully so far and keep on updating the title which remains in Early Access for now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dinosaur Survival Game The Isle on Beautiful Gameplay Trailer

Survival game The Isle has received a new, big update. Along with it, a lovely gameplay trailer has hit the web. Playable Pachycephalosaurus class. Devs at Afterthought released an impressive new trailer for The Isle, an online survival game in which we play as dinosaurs. The video was published on...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Putt Putt Travels Through Time Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay from the new Switch version of Putt Putt Travels Through Time, a classic point-and-click adventure game from 1997. The title was made available on the system yesterday. For more on Putt Putt Travels Through Time, read the following overview:. Mr. Firebird’s time machine has gone haywire...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Eufloria HD gameplay

Eufloria HD recently landed on Switch, and we now have a good chunk of gameplay. 16 minutes of footage has arrived. For those that missed our previous coverage, check out the following overview for Eufloria HD:. Explore a beautifully realized universe rendered in a style that is unique and compelling.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Cotton Fantasy gameplay

Cotton Fantasy came to Japan as Cotton Rock ‘n’ Roll last month, and those that are interested in the title can take a look at some new gameplay. Below is a bit of background information about the game:. Cotton Fantasy is a brand-new addition to the Cotton series...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Guild of Ascension coming to Switch this month

Publisher PID Games and developer WhileOne Productions announced this week that Guild of Ascension, a tactical RPG with rogue-lite elements, is making its way to Switch. The game is lined up for a January 19 launch. Guild of Ascension is set in a medieval fantasy universe in which two heroes...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Heartfelt adventure game Frogsong will be released on Switch

You may have heard of a little game called Frogsong. Last summer, Brandon Braun managed to fund the project through Kickstarter. The campaign ended with nearly CA$ 30,000 raised, and also confirmed plans to support Switch. The official tagline for Frogsong is that it’s “a heartfelt adventure game where it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Windjammers 2 making of documentary

Dotemu today published an in-depth documentary on Windjammers 2’s development ahead of the game’s launch next month. It’s been more than 25 years since the original title released on the NeoGeo. The documentary features input from Windjammers 2’s development team as well as appearances from creators behind the original game and the passionate community behind the series.
VIDEO GAMES

