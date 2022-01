I vaguely remember when I first heard about COVID-19. It was in a news report or a podcast, and there was talk about how big of a deal it could be. I, of course, dismissed it, because every other possible pandemic we had been warned about in my lifetime had turned out to not affect me at all — H1N1, SARS, etc. They weren't nothing, but I never directly faced them. I assumed that's what COVID-19 would be like too.

