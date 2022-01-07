Software engineer comes out of Broadway retirement to save 'Wicked' from cast shortage

Carla Stickler is a software engineer living in Chicago.

As Broadway attempted to come back to life after a year of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the omicron variant stunted those plans -- but also gave one software engineer the opportunity to save the show.

Carla Stickler was working as a software engineer in Chicago when she received an unexpected phone call to fill in for a lead role in the musical “Wicked.” Stickler was asked to play Elphaba, known as the Wicked Witch of the West in New York City.

“To say it was an incredible moment would be an understatement. I am so overjoyed to have performed with this amazing cast and crew,” wrote Stickler on her Instagram account, post-show.

Stickler is a show business veteran, performing in Broadway musicals for over 10 years. She left show business back in 2015, following injuries and health issues, according to CNN.

Stickler has played in “Wicked” before, playing Elphaba back in 2013. She’s also performed in “The Sound of Music” Asia tour and in “Mamma Mia!,” traveling around the world. Stickler has also headlined as a guest entertainer on Norwegian Cruise Lines and Disney Cruise Lines.

When she got the call to perform in “Wicked” once again it was a surreal moment.

"Having the opportunity to perform her again after having left the biz is giving me the closure I have been missing. If I never performed again, I could rest easy knowing that something out of this world happened last night," said Stickler to CNN.

Understudies and fill-ins on Broadway are critical, especially as COVID-19 has overwhelmed the industry and forced shows to temporarily shut down. Even actor Hugh Jackman described understudies as, “the bedrock of Broadway,” following a performance of “The Music Man” last month.

