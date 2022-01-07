ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Pot Use Raises Risks After Severe Form of Stroke

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthday News
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Science
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1011now.com

LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Severe Risk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has increased from High to Severe Risk (Red). The risk dial first went into red on November 6, 2020 and remained there...
LINCOLN, NE
Independent Record

Vaccines minimize the risk of severe disease and death

A recent letter to the editor cited a Harvard study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology regarding Covid-19 vaccinations. The assertion in the letter was that Covid-19 actually surges among the most vaccinated communities. The study’s author, Sandara Venkata Subramian, says, however, that articles and posts using his study to claim that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective misinterpreted the conclusions from the study. Subramian said, “Concluding from this analysis that vaccines are useless is misleading and inaccurate. Rather, the analysis supports vaccination as an important strategy for reducing infection and transmission, along with hand washing, mask-wearing, proper ventilation and physical distancing.”
HELENA, MT
Medical News Today

Dementia: Frailty is an independent risk factor, study says

A range of genetic, behavioral, and environmental factors causes dementia, which affects millions of people, primarily older individuals. In a new study, researchers have found a link between increased frailty and a higher risk of dementia. There was a link between levels of frailty and dementia risk, even for people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy