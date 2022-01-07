Pot Use Raises Risks After Severe Form of Stroke

A recent letter to the editor cited a Harvard study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology regarding Covid-19 vaccinations. The assertion in the letter was that Covid-19 actually surges among the most vaccinated communities. The study’s author, Sandara Venkata Subramian, says, however, that articles and posts using his study to claim that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective misinterpreted the conclusions from the study. Subramian said, “Concluding from this analysis that vaccines are useless is misleading and inaccurate. Rather, the analysis supports vaccination as an important strategy for reducing infection and transmission, along with hand washing, mask-wearing, proper ventilation and physical distancing.”

HELENA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO