Colorado State

Decades after a young Colorado girl goes missing, a former gubernatorial candidate goes to trial

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Pankey, who twice ran for governor of Idaho, was...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 11

SHAWN MICHAEL Duncan
4d ago

makes you wonder how many more politicians are involved in disappearance of children and women. public has demanded more punishment and tougher sentences law makers do nothing .

Reply
11
Dave Bollman
4d ago

must of been a democrat. notice the article didn't say it was a republican. you know it would of if he was

Reply(4)
6
