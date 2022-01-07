Decades after a young Colorado girl goes missing, a former gubernatorial candidate goes to trial
Steve Pankey, who twice ran for governor of Idaho, was...www.cbsnews.com
Steve Pankey, who twice ran for governor of Idaho, was...www.cbsnews.com
makes you wonder how many more politicians are involved in disappearance of children and women. public has demanded more punishment and tougher sentences law makers do nothing .
must of been a democrat. notice the article didn't say it was a republican. you know it would of if he was
Comments / 11