Milwaukee, WI

Bon Jovi is playing Fiserv Forum April 5, so here’s my cringey story about seeing JBJ in 1997

By Matt Wild
milwaukeerecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, eternal rock band Bon Jovi will play Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, April 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. Find them HERE. Anyway, here’s my previously published story about seeing...

milwaukeerecord.com

cltampa.com

Bon Jovi is coming back to Tampa this spring

Bon Jovi spent much of the pandemic recording and releasing new music, and now Bay area fans can hear it in person when the '80s rock band returns to Tampa this spring. Tickets to see Bon Jovi at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 15 at 8 p.m go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. EST and start as low as $15.75, according to a press release.
TAMPA, FL
KESQ

Bon Jovi will be back on the road with a new tour

Bon Jovi is hitting the road again. The rock ‘n’ roll band announced on Friday its Bon Jovi 2022 tour, which will kick off this spring. This is the first time the group has toured since 2019. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can...
MUSIC
ABC Action News

Bon Jovi bringing 2022 tour to Tampa this April

TAMPA, FL - He gives concerts a good name! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Bon Jovi is coming to AMALIE Arena in Tampa on April 15 at 8 p.m. The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. Bon Jovi's 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it "BRILLIANT" and Associated Press highlighting the depth of lyrics within the songs that "chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings."
TAMPA, FL
WISN

Bon Jovi bringing arena tour to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bon Jovi is coming back to Milwaukee!. The band will play at Fiserv Forum on April 5. Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 21. The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music. They also created livestream performances and launched...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KVUE

Austin's new Moody Center books Bon Jovi for April show

AUSTIN, Texas — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is set to perform at the new Moody Center this April as part of the band's newly-announced tour. The band will stop in Austin on April 23 for its "Bon Jovi 2022 Tour" and tickets go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
WYFF4.com

Bon Jovi to play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in April

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Legendary rock band Bon Jovi is coming to the Upstate. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Friday Bon Jovi is bringing its 2022 tour to Greenville on April 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. For more details, click here. “We have all missed touring...
GREENVILLE, SC
WTHR

Bon Jovi announces April tour stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is headed out on a North American tour, and there will be a stop in Indianapolis. The legendary rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 19. Presale tickets will be available to JBJ Experience members on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rock107.com

Bon Jovi unveils tour plans for this year

Bon Jovi will be there for its fans later this year. The rockers unveiled plans for a 15-stop tour that will span across the U.S. starting in the spring. Called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, the band will hit up arenas in the country's biggest cities, starting April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' tour wraps April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Bon Jovi to kick off 2022 tour in Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will open their 2022 tour in Omaha this Spring. On Friday, the band announced that the 15-stop 'Bon Jovi 2022 Tour' will kick off at the CHI Health Center Arena in downtown Omaha on Friday, April 1st. The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. The band says getting back on tour was a top priority for them. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.
OMAHA, NE
KARE 11

Bon Jovi coming to St. Paul April 3

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi are getting back on the road after a COVID-related hiatus and are headed for St. Paul in April. The band announced a spring tour Friday that includes a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, April 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 14 via Ticketmaster. Prices are not yet listed on the site.
SAINT PAUL, MN
10 Tampa Bay

Bon Jovi set to rock the stage at Amalie Arena in April

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Bon Jovi fans!. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is set to hit the stage at Amalie Arena while touring the U.S. this year. This coming spring, fans from the Tampa Bay area can sing out classics like "It's My Life" and "Livin' on a Prayer" and even some newer released music altogether.
MUSIC
Rutherford Source

Jon Bon Jovi is Making a Stop in Nashville

Jon Bon Jovi is headed out on the road and will be in Nashville this spring. In a social media post, the band shared, “It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th.”
NASHVILLE, TN
river1037.com

Bon Jovi set to launch North American tour this April

Bon Jovi has shared they will launch a new U.S. tour beginning in April. The band will kick off the tour April 1 in Omaha, Neb., before wrapping-up on April 30 in Nashville. Bon Jovi wrote on Instagram: “It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022 Tour.”
OMAHA, NE

