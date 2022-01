Two members of the Williamson Fire Department received promotions during the last city council meeting. “I have two lieutenant positions that have been available for a while now,” WFD Chief Joey Carey told the council. “I have had two firefighters who have passed their board tests and are eligible for promotion and would like to recommend Crayton Runyon and Chandler Carey for those positions.”

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO