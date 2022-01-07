ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dangerously Cold Weather

By Journal Review
Journal Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coldest air mass of the season so far has expanded into central Indiana. Lows overnight Thursday dropped into the single digits and winds at 10-15 mph produced subzero wind chills. Residents are urged to prepare and respond to this stretch of cold weather. The way to avoid frostbite...

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

