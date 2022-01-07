ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahima Productions drops Paradiso Productions, Project1 Media, and ViaMonk Media from its film 'Fuddu'

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): Mahima Productions, a motion picture company formed by Pradeep Gupta, have dropped Paradiso Productions, Project1 Media and ViaMonk Media and its owners Pawan Kumar Sharma and Gandharv Sachdev as the co-producers from its debut Bollywood film 'Fuddu' released in 2016. Fuddu, which went...

