ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registered sex offenders: nine living in ZIP Code 60142 as of week ending Jan. 1

By McHenry Times
mchenrytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently nine registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60142 as of the week ending Jan. 1, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60142 is home to eight sexual predators. Sexual...

mchenrytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Mother admits killing daughter, 7, by conning doctors into treating fake illness: ‘Painful tests and procedures resulting in death”

A mother in Colorado charged with murder after pretending for years that her daughter was terminally ill has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 7-year-old’s death.Kelly Turner, 43, entered the plea on Monday in connection with the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Gant, who prosecutors say was subjected to unnecessary and life-threatening procedures as a result of her mother’s lies. She died in hospice.Ms Turner wept as she pleaded guilty to child abuse that negligently caused her daughter’s death, the Denver Post reported – in addition to two theft charges. She is next due in court on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 6 & 7, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
MotorBiscuit

New Law Allegedly Could Allow Police to Shut Down Your Vehicle with Universal “Kill Switch”

Government oversight is one of the major chasms that separate Republicans and Democrats, at least historically. But the issue of government control has been a popular one lately with COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates. However, a new law from Washington may require all new cars to install kill switches that law enforcement can control at their discretion to mitigate drunk driving and police chases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Parents with split custody battling in court over vaccination of kids

Parents who share custody of their children are, in some cases, going to court over an inability to agree on vaccinating their kids against COVID-19. “It seems like there’s a real surge of requests right now,” says attorney Stephanie Judd with Judd & Fricke in Grand Rapids. “It’s not uncommon for parents to disagree about medical decisions but vaccinations are usually a pretty rare one.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Sandy Post

Ex-Clackamas staffer sentenced to 90 days jail for bias crime

Collin Michael Williams, 21, also receives 60 months probation after guilty plea for August 2021 incidentA former Clackamas County employee convicted of spray-painting a Nazi swastika next to a memorial for a Black man who died after attempting suicide while incarcerated was sentenced on Jan. 10 to 90 days behind bars, 60 months of probation and $1,080 in fines. Collin Michael Williams, who is white, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to second-degree bias crime, second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial and third-degree criminal mischief, charges he received upon his arrest in August. Charged initially with four counts totaling a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Police constable appears in court over alleged inappropriate relationships

A police constable charged with misconduct in public office over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women has appeared in court.Oliver Perry-Smith, who serves with Thames Valley Police spoke only to confirm his name and address at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough on Tuesday.The 38-year-old faces three misconduct charges and two counts of computer misuse, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).He is accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.The court heard the woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police forensic expert jailed after 3,000 crime scene and post-mortem images found on personal computer

A police forensics expert who illegally stored images of murder victims and crime scenes on his own computer has been jailed for three years.Darren Collins, 56, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after unlawfully accessing more than 3,000 images on police computer systems between January 2014 and December 2018.The digital forensic specialist, who was based at Staffordshire Police headquarters, downloaded numerous photographs of crime scenes and post-mortem examinations onto USB sticks before taking them home and uploading them to his personal computer.Some images related to murder scenes with or without a victim, while others depicted post-mortem examinations of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother accused of throwing newborn in dumpster released from jail on bond

An 18-year-old mother from New Mexico arrested for allegedly throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster, was later released from prison after posting a $10,000 (£7,356) unsecured bond.The woman, identified as Alexis Avila, was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after she was caught on camera allegedly leaving her infant son wrapped in a towel and a plastic trash bag in a dumpster in Hobbs city on 7 January.Police received information about the baby at 8pm on Friday and upon finding the newborn baby he was rendered aid, the Hobbs police department said.The baby was taken to a local...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy