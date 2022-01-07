ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruling party figures say Poland has Pegasus spyware

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Senior figures in the Polish government indicated on Friday that the country had bought sophisticated spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, but denied that it had been used against political opponents. Reports from the Associated Press that NSO Group’s Pegasus software was used to...

Poland spyware cases 'tip of the iceberg': watchdog

Recent allegations that Pegasus spyware was used against three Polish government opponents are likely the "tip of the iceberg," said a cyber expert Wednesday who helped identify the phone taps. Evidence of the hacking, which has become a major scandal in Poland, was reported by the Canada-based cyber-security watchdog Citizen Lab. "We think this is just the tip of the iceberg and there'll be more discoveries to come," John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher with the group, told AFP. "It's shocking and it looks very bad," he said. "Pegasus is a tool of dictators. Its use in these cases point to an authoritarian slide" in Poland.
Tusk says hacking marks crisis of democracy in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland's main opposition party, called Tuesday for the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate surveillance after reports that powerful spyware was used against three people associated with the political opposition. “This is an unprecedented thing in our...
Poland's Pegasus snooping likely tip of the iceberg expert

Warsaw's use of the controversial Israeli spyware on three government critics is probably just the start, according to one researcher. A cyber expert at security watchdog Citizen Lab has said there are probably more discoveries to come following the allegations that Poland's government spied on three of its fiercest critics.
Polish senator sues party leader over surveillance remarks

A Polish opposition senator whose phone was hacked with advanced spyware has filed a civil suit against Poland's ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski for slander over comments suggesting that he was placed under surveillance in connection to wrongdoing. Hours after the news was reported Monday about Sen. Krzysztof Brejza's case against Kaczynski, Polish prosecutors informed Brejza's father, a city mayor, that he was under investigation as a suspect and needed to appear for questioning.Both father and son insist that they have done nothing wrong, and accuse authorities of seeking political revenge. They also believe the ruling Law and...
Poland admits to buying powerful Israeli spyware

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s most powerful politician has acknowledged that the country bought advanced spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group, but denied that it was being used to target his political opponents. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling conservative party, Law and Justice,...
Poland’s phone spyware scandal raises doubts over 2019 election

Internet watchdog Citizen Lab found that the NSO Group’s notorious spyware Pegasus was used to spy on three critics of the Polish government. One of the targets was named Krzysztof Brejza, a member of the Polish Senate whose phone was hacked dozens of times ahead of parliamentary elections in 2019.
