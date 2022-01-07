ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France, Germany 'agree to disagree' on nuclear power

By Ulrike Koltermann, David Courbet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany and France have "agreed to disagree" on the EU's move to label nuclear energy as green, German Europe Minister Anna Luehrmann said Friday, denying any conflict between the two European giants on the issue. The European Commission has issued a draft proposal to label nuclear energy, along with...

