Now Accepting Applications for Spring and Summer Interns

By Mary K
 5 days ago
Most of us in radio gained our path to this exciting field by the way of an internship. It's a great introduction to the field and to have a hands-on learning experience in the constantly developing broadcasting industry. The Balance Careers says that a "great internship provides the...

swark.today

HWL Now Accepting Applications for Account & Broadband Fiber Technician

HWL has the following positions open for immediate employment:. Successful applicant must meet the minimum requirements for the position they are applying for. Must be able to perform the essential functions of the job with or without reasonable accommodations. HWL offers an excellent benefit and salary package. Job descriptions can...
chickasaw.net

Application Period is Open for Summer EBT

Parents with children receiving free or reduced-cost school meals are invited to apply for the Chickasaw Nation Summer EBT (SEBT) program. Qualifying families receive funds on an EBT card, which allows for the purchase of healthy food during the summer months. Funds will be good through Sept. 14, 2022. This...
westphillylocal.com

The Woodlands now accepting applications for 2022 Grave Gardener program

The Woodlands is accepting applications for its 2022 Grave Gardener program, which will begin later this month. Due to its popularity, the program will only accept a small number of applicants, so if you're interested in participating hurry up and submit an application. The application period closes Wednesday, Jan. 12 at midnight.
KATV

Blue and You Foundation now accepting applications for mini-grants

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Blue and You Foundation is now accepting applications for mini-grants announced on Thursday that they are accepting applications for mini-grants up to $2,000. The funds are available to schools, government agencies like police departments, and non-profit organizations. The foundation said the grants will focus...
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Reach Higher Montana Scholarship Program now accepting applications

Do you know a student who could use $1,000 to help pay for their education? The Reach Higher Montana Scholarship program is now open at www.ReachHigherMontana.org. This year, the Montana-based nonprofit organization will award 81 scholarships, 30 awards for Class of 2022 graduating high school seniors and 50 awards for students currently attending a Montana college or university for use in the 2022-2023 academic year.
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
wwisradio.com

SFB Accepted Applications For $500 Scholarships

Security Financial Bank has announced that graduating high school seniors can apply for scholarships to continue their education. Each year, SFB gives out two scholarships in each of it's markets that include Alma Center/Black River Falls, Bloomer, Durand, Eau Claire, Ladysmith, and River Falls. Each scholarship is $500, and the applicant or parent/guardian of the applicant must be an account holder at SFB. The application can be found here. The application deadline is March 1st.
NewsBreak
Jobs
ZDNet

Entry-level human resources jobs: What are my options?

If you're interested in an HR career, you have many possibilities for your first role. You could recruit and hire, manage budgets and timelines, and offer logistical and technical support. Careers in human resources feature several diverse skill sets such as recruiting and hiring, managing budgets and timelines, logistics, and...
JOBS
iheart.com

OSU Announces COVID-19 Testing Protocols for Spring Semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The Ohio State University has announced COVID-19 testing protocols and procedures for students and staff returning to campus for the spring semester. The rules affect students living in campus dorms, and those in fraternities and sororities near campus. For students returning to the dorms, a rapid antigen test is required this weekend. That can be done at the French Field House, and students can return to their dorms with a negative test.
COLUMBUS, OH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Don't mess with Texas Scholarship Contest now accepting applications for 2022 school year

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Transportation announced the Don't mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2022 school year. The contest is open to any Texas high school senior attending a public, private, or home school and is planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in […]
TEXAS STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky colleges announce COVID-19 safety measures heading into spring semester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring semester kicks off soon for many Kentucky colleges and universities, and they are taking steps to keep students and faculty on campus despite surging COVID-19 cases. The University of Louisville is maintaining its protocols from last semester: masking indoors, mandated testing for unvaccinated students or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizneworleans.com

NOCHI Accepting Applications for BIPOC Program

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute announces that it is now accepting applications and nominations for its newest program, Pathways for Upward Mobility Program, an eight-week, grant-based curriculum for hospitality professionals who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). The program is designed for individuals who are looking for career advancement, leadership roles, and entrepreneurial skills, with an overarching goal of creating a more equitable hospitality industry. It is free to enroll. Employers are encouraged to nominate employees, and individuals are welcome to apply on their own. Applications and nominations are due by Monday, Jan. 24, and can be submitted at NOCHI.org/pump. The next cohort kicks off on Monday, Feb. 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Plumas County News

Accepting applications for mini grant program

The Plumas County Child Abuse Prevention Council is currently accepting applications for its Strengthening Plumas Families mini grant program to support projects that demonstrate effectiveness in reducing the risk of child abuse and that serve the needs of children and their families. The Strengthening Plumas Families mini grant application is at http://www.plumaschildren.org/mini-grant.html.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
munciejournal.com

TeenWorks Now Accepting Applications for Summer Jobs Program

MUNCIE, Ind.—TeenWorks, a local non-profit working to empower teens to achieve excellence in community, college, and career is now accepting applications for the 2022 Summer Jobs Program. The organization is looking to hire 100 teens who are interested in earning wages, developing their professional skill set, and working alongside friends!
MUNCIE, IN
Nashville Parent

Columbia State Accepting Spring 2022 Applications

Columbia State's spring semester begins January 18 and important deadlines are fast approaching for new and returning students. New students and returning students who have missed one or more semesters must apply for spring admission by January 7. Spring registration is currently open for all admitted students. The spring...
COLUMBIA, TN
