Dolphins vs. Patriots 2021: Updated odds before Week 18

The Miami Dolphins are putting together their game plan for their Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the spread in this game has remained unchanged since Tuesday, as the Dolphins are still 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest has also stayed at 39.5 points, however, the moneyline has moved just slightly, with Miami’s victory going from +230 to +225.

Brian Flores’ team uncharacteristically gave up nearly 200 yards on the ground in their Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. They made the trio of D’Onta Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard, and Jeremy McNichols look like Derrick Henry, as they all ran for over five yards per carry.

New England has a strong rushing attack with their combination of Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. This season, they’ve combined for over 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. These two have the potential to run through this defense more effectively than Tennessee did.