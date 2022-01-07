ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Arsenal mark anti-knife crime support with all-white kit

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Arsenal will swap their usual colours for an all-white kit for Sunday’s home FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest in support of the club’s anti-knife crime initiative. The one-off strip will highlight the No More Red...

insidersport.com

Arsenal and Adidas fight knife crime with ‘No More Red’

Arsenal FC has introduced a ‘No More Red’ initiative in collaboration with Adidas to continue its support for keeping people safe from knife crime and youth violence. The collaboration sees the sports brand boost Arsenal’s ‘long-standing’ work against knife crime in the UK, as last year, figures reached the highest number of teenage murders in a year in London since records began – most of which involved knife attacks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mikel Arteta welcomes Arsenal’s anti-knife crime ‘No More Red’ campaign

Mikel Arteta has welcomed Arsenal’s anti-knife crime campaign ‘No More Red’ as the Gunners prepare to wear an all-white kit in the FA Cup to promote the initiative. The campaign will see adidas support Arsenal’s long-standing work in the community to keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
