Chinese director Zhang Yimou to oversee opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympics

China is kicking off 2022 with an official trailer for the latest Zhang Yimou film, another jingoistic thriller about the Korean War. They've been making more and more of these recently (also see The Battle at Lake Changjin), as what seems like anti-American propaganda. Sharpshooter, one of the many official English titles for this film, is yet another Zhang Yimou war film - but he's also listed as a co-director on this one. The film tells the story of sharpshooter Zhang Taofang, a young army recruit who at age 22 sets a record during the Korean War by reportedly killing or wounding 214 American soldiers with 435 shots in just 32 days. It's being released during the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, and includes the tagline: "Send them all back to hell!" Starring Chen Yongsheng, Zhang Yu, and Zhang Yi. There's no English subtitles yet, but you'll get a sense of the intense sniper-on-sniper action from this trailer anyway. It reminds me a bit of Enemy at the Gates, one of the other good sniper vs sniper films before this. Who knows if it will actually be any good?

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO