U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to five months

GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron. Shares of Glaxo rose 1% in London and Vir shares climbed 3% in the U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to release tens of thousands of more pages a month about the data used in its approval process for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public Health and Medical Professionals sued the FDA under a Freedom of Information Act that...
(Reuters) – British biotech firm Avacta Group said on Monday it was halting sales of its antigen lateral flow test, AffiDX, to replace antibodies in the device and boost its ability to detect the new Omicron coronavirus variant at lower viral loads. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi...
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, but the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has put the therapies’ effectiveness into question. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural...
The United States has administered 513.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 618.1 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 512.7 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
(Reuters) – Merck’s COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said on Monday. “We’re very confident that it will effect Omicron … This mechanism in molecule (will) work for Omicron, and I would imagine against any variant that comes up,” Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at J.P. Morgan’s annual healthcare conference.
(Reuters) – Swabbing the nose with a rapid antigen test will not reliably detect the Omicron variant in the first few days of an infection, so manufacturers should seek U.S. approval to allow users to safely collect samples from the throat as well, according to an infectious diseases expert.
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to shorten the time between the completion of a primary series of the vaccine and a booster dose to at least five months for individuals 18 years of age and older. “The...
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration announced on Wednesday a new set of measures to keep schools open, including increasing access to COVID-19 tests, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to...
Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford said on Tuesday demand for COVID-19 testing has surged globally and that sales of its tests should stay strong in the near term. “We’ve obviously you know, had a pretty, pretty strong last couple of months of testing and we...
Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the covid shot. He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”
SOFIA (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Bulgaria, the European Union’s least vaccinated country, jumped to 7,062 on Wednesday, setting a daily record, official data showed. The fifth wave of the pandemic, largely fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus, killed 89...
LONDON (Reuters) – There is still pressure on British hospitals and the country is not yet in a position to say it can live with COVID-19, senior minister Michael Gove said on Monday. Asked how long rapid tests would be provided for free, Gove, who is housing minister, said...
Comments / 0