Fayetteville, NC

Man arrested for Monday’s Fayetteville road rage shooting, murder

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
4 days ago
 4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Police in Fayetteville have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing Stephen Addison, 32, in a fit of road rage Monday. The suspect, Roger Dale Nobles has been charged with first degree murder and has...

Shore News Network

Fentanyl Traffickers Appear in Federal Court

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two fentanyl traffickers appeared before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers in Huntington this week, announced United States Attorney Will Thompson. According to court documents, James Lennon Pace, 33, of Huntington, was sentenced to a total of 13 years and eight months in federal prison. On March 16, 2021, Huntington Police Officers executed a search warrant at Pace’s residence on Charleston Avenue in Huntington. Pace was present just prior to the search and arrested on an unrelated warrant. During the search, officers seized a number of items including fentanyl, three firearms, and items used to prepare fentanyl for distribution. Pace admitted that he possessed the firearms and that he intended to distribute the fentanyl. Pace was on supervised release for a prior drug conviction at the time of the offense. In August 2021, Pace pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Shore News Network

Belton Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking, Illegal Firearms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Belton, Missouri, man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and for drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracies. Maurice L. Sneed, also known as “Sneedy,” 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, to five years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
BELTON, MO
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

