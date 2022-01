The early '80s were a pivotal time in rock music, and 1982 saw the old guard contending with a new wave of hungry up-and-comers ready to stake their claim for rock royalty. On one hand, you had releases by two of the three surviving Beatles. Paul McCartney reunited with producer George Martin for the critically acclaimed Tug of War, which became his last No. 1 album in the U.S. for 36 years. George Harrison, meanwhile, flew under the radar with the breezy Gone Troppo, which failed to chart in the U.K. and became his only post-Beatles solo album to miss the Top 20 in the States.

