If you are a fan of Faribault's famous Chef Jeff LaBeau, like as in what he does with the French Onion soup they make at The Depot in Faribault, you don't want to miss out on an upcoming professional wrestling show coming to Faribault. MAW's upcoming show has got Faribault's famous chef being featured on the program, but will that mean Jeff is getting into the squared circle?

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO