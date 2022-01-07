ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Djokovic thanks fans amid Australian visa row

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people around the world for their support amid a visa row over COVID-19 vaccines that has seen him being detained at a Melbourne hotel ahead...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Boris Becker's Blunt Vaccine Advice To Novak Djokovic

Former tennis player Boris Becker is the latest big-name figure to have his say on the developing Novak Djokovic situation. World No.1 Djokovic, who has managed to keep his vaccination status under wraps, is currently being held in Melbourne's Park Hotel as he faces the nervous wait to see whether he'll be let into the country.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Reuters#Serbian
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could be banned from Australia for three years despite winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic could still be banned from Australia for three years despite winning his visa appeal court case.Djokovic was released to Australia on Monday evening in Melbourne, but the federal minister for immigration maintains the government may pursue further powers to cancel the Serbian’s visa again.Christopher Tan, the lawyer acting for the government, he told the court that the Minister for Immigration is now contemplating “personal power of cancellation”.Should the government pursue that process and succeed though, it would raise the prospect of the Serbian being banned from Australia for three years.This would not be an automatic ban, with...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported. Djokovic had been held at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning, after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.The series of interviews by ABF, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday and end at 7.45am, capture an initial questioning of Djokovic, who was first held...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic launches a make-or-break court battle on Monday to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has an all-clear because of a positive coronavirus test in December. Djokovic's fight to overturn the surprise cancellation of his visa, and end his ensuing detention in a notorious Melbourne immigration facility, culminates in a highly publicised online hearing in federal court. The vaccine-sceptic Serbian star awaited the showdown holed up in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system -- some for years. Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal slams Novak Djokovic ‘circus’ ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal insists the Novak Djokovic's visa controversy has developed into a “a circus” ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.The Spaniard, who has been Djokovic’s greatest rival throughout the pair’s legendary careers, joked that he would prefer the Serbian to not play to boost his own chances of a 21st Grand Slam.Nadal, who is vaccinated, admits he may disagree with Djokovic but maintains it is only fair that he is allowed to remain in Australia and play the first Grad Slam of the year after winning his appeal to be immediately released after a judge quashed the decision to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Australian visa battle ‘damaging on all fronts’, says ATP

Novak Djokovic has been successful in his fight to quash the decision to rescind his Australian visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, paving the way for him to defend his Australian Open at Melbourne Park.The saga is not finished despite the Australian government failing to push the hearing back by 48 hours with Judge Anthony Kelly stating: “We all play by the same rules. Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed.”The interview transcripts with Australian Border Force were released as part of the case, while a possible three-year ban from the country still hangs over...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘subjected to torture’ while fighting deportation from Australia, says mother

Novak Djokovic was “subjected to torture” while fighting deportation from Australia, his mother Dijana Djokovic has claimed.The Serbian succeeded in an appeal to quash an order for deportation from Australia over his exemption for Covid vaccination.And at a family press conference following his release to Australia, Dijana claimed her son has suffered greatly but also secured the greatest victory of his career over all 20 Grand Slam titles.“Thank you for coming. We’re here to celebrate our son Novak, a boy who in his family learned not to put up with lies and cheating,” she said. “He always fought for...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy