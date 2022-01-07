ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motor racing-Hamilton turns 37 as F1 fans wait for the silence to end

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton turned 37 on Friday with Formula One wondering when the seven times world champion will break the silence surrounding him since the season ended in uproar last month. The Mercedes driver was less than a lap away from a record eighth title in...

The Independent

Red Bull chief criticises Lewis Hamilton for ‘media-loving life’

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has accused Lewis Hamilton of leading a “media-loving life” when describing what’s different between the seven-time champion and Max Verstappen.The two rivals have different personalities and approaches to the media. But of late Hamilton hasn’t been appearing publicly and has hardly been seen since Verstappen denied him a record eighth world title. The pair headed into the final race of the season on equal points and the Dutchman overtook the Mercedes star in the last lap.“There is the seven-time world champion who leads a rather media-loving life,” Marko told ServusTV. Hamilton was pictured at...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen controversies evened out in Abu Dhabi, Nico Rosberg claims

The controversy between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix evened itself out over the course of the race, according to former world champion Nico Rosberg. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship when a series of incidents, combined with some questionable decisions from race director Michael Masi, led to Verstappen overtaking him on the final lap of the season.But Rosberg, a former teammate of Hamilton, has said the Mercedes driver benefitted from a favourable decision earlier in the race when he cut the corner, following a wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen. “It was good what...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Brad Pitt And Sir Lewis Hamilton Team Up For Formula 1 Movie

Rumors about a possible Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt have circulated since mid-December last year. The stories also suggest that Sir Lewis Hamilton will act as a consultant. According to Empire, the project is confirmed, with Apple reportedly dropping $130 to $140 million to buy the pitch. Empire also...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
racingnews365.com

F1 legend weighs in on Hamilton retirement speculation

Lewis Hamilton has maintained his silence since losing out on a possible eighth World Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This has led to speculation that the Briton may not return to F1, but former driver Alain Prost hopes this won't be the case. Alain Prost has given his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton only ‘50-50’ to return to F1 for 2022 season, Alain Prost claims

There is only a “50-50” chance that Lewis Hamilton returns to Formula One for the 2022 season, according to four-time world champion Alain Prost. Hamilton is said to be “disillusioned” with the sport after he lost out on a record-breaking eighth world championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season in a hugely controversial season-decider at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last month. There have been reports that Hamilton and Mercedes have yet to receive assurances from the FIA that there will be changes to how race rules are enforced from next season, following team boss...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘50-50’ to return in 2022 as Mercedes deny deal to remove Michael Masi

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One future remains in the balance, if only because there has been no clarification from him in public over his intentions ahead of the 2022 campaign. The British racer is still contracted with Mercedes through to 2023, but speculation has grown that he could walk away ever since the dramatic events at the end of last term which saw Max Verstappen clinch the championship on the final lap of the season.Four-time world champion Alain Prostrated the chances of Hamilton coming back to F1 at just “50-50”, amid suggestions that the outcome of an inquiry into the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘sabbatical year’ raised as possibility for 2022

Lewis Hamilton could take a “sabbatical year” from Formula One if he does not receive assurances from the FIA that there will be changes to how its rules are enforced ahead of next season, it was been warned. Hamilton lost out on a record-breaking eighth F1 title to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the season at a hugely controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last month. The 36-year-old is still yet to add any further comment on the result of the race, after Mercedes withdrew their appeal of Verstappen’s championship victory. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff did reveal,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton waiting on Abu Dhabi Grand Prix inquiry and ‘50-50’ to return in 2022

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 future remains unclear with no commitment yet from the seven-time world champion that he wants to return for the 2022 season to unseat Max Verstappen after his maiden championship win with Red Bull. The Mercedes star came unstuck against the Dutchman in the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but has since remained off the grid without a hint over his future in the sport. Four-time world champion Alain Prost rates the chances of a return at only “50-50” with suggestions growing that the results of an inquiry into the season-ending race could prove key to his...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Cosworth Once Built A Single-Cylinder F1 Engine That Hit 20,000 RPM

We’ve all heard of Cosworth’s three-cylinder engine test bed, used to develop the 1,000-horsepower V12 for the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Dedicated Cosworth fans may even have seen the company’s other three-cylinder test engine, used for the Gordon Murray T.50. But few people have ever seen this: The 90 HP, single-cylinder test engine that led to the company’s three-liter Formula 1 V10.
CARS
The Independent

Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone...
TENNIS
racingnews365.com

Ecclestone: Vettel needs to be back at Red Bull

Bernie Ecclestone has given his take on Sebastian Vettel's future in Formula 1, and admits he would like to see the four-time World Champion reunite with Red Bull, the team with whom he won his titles. Bernie Ecclestone thinks that Sebastian Vettel should return to Red Bull, several years on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.FootballHappy 23rd birthday Mason Mount 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel calls for more help over mental health of drivers in F1

Sebastian Vettel has said Formula One has “catching up to do” in recognising the importance of mental health amongst drivers.The four-time world champion suggested that drivers still hesitate to ask for help if they are struggling with their mental health. Vettel said not as much importance is given to mental wellbeing than there is to treating physical health or injuries. The German’s comments come after McLaren driver Lando Norris spoke out about his mental health struggles last season. The 22-year-old said he found it difficult to adjust to the fame and scrutiny that comes with being a Formula One...
MENTAL HEALTH
whbl.com

Alpine skiing-Vlhova leads last women’s World Cup slalom before Beijing

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova led the last women’s Alpine skiing World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with American rival Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth in the opening leg in Schladming, Austria. The floodlit night race was scheduled for Flachau but rearranged due to rising...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

