Protect democracy vigil held in Albany

By Jamie DeLine
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Thursday marked one year since the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. As in many places across the county, a vigil was held at West Capitol Park in Albany. A crowd gathering outside of the New York State Capitol were calling to protect democracy.

Those attending reflected on what happened a year ago when an angry mob stormed the US Capitol, as Congress met to certify Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The assault on the Capitol was broadcast for all to see.

“I was watching with horror, as I think many others were, that our beloved Capitol was being taken over,” said explained Gail Volk, Advocacy Director of the League of Women Voters.

Jan. 6 vigil about accountability, consequence and Elise Stefanik

Volk said it wasn’t just the lawmakers inside that were being threatened, but the core of democracy— an election, that was in danger. Those attending the vigil are urged elected officials to pass federal laws such as the Freedom to Vote Act.

“The Freedom to Vote Act will safeguard election,” stated Alycia Bacon, of New York State Capital Region Mothers Out Front. “It would also help take money out of politics so that more people would have a chance to run and we can make our representation more diverse and representative of the country.
They’d also like to see the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed as well.

“We need to protect our vote,” said Jill Gardiner, an attendee. “We need to protect democracy.”

