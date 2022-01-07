ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis Towers Watson changing ticker symbol to ‘WTW’

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Willis Towers Watson said it will change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol to “WTW” at the open of market trading on Monday, Jan. 10. No action is required...

forextv.com

