Personalis Reports Preliminary Q4 Revenues Up More Than 2 Percent

 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Personalis reported Thursday preliminary revenues of approximately $20.7 million for the fourth quarter, up more than 2 percent from $20.2 million in the year-ago quarter and beating analysts' average estimate of $20.3 million. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the firm estimated its revenue from...

