West Ham boss Moyes confirms new Antonio deal

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new contract until 2024, with the option of a further year. The 31-year-old has scored 55 goals for the Hammers since joining from Nottingham...

