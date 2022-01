Abbott Labs Board Chairman/CEO Robert Ford could hardly have picked a better time for his CES keynote address, the first by a healthcare company representative in CES history. Ford arrived with Abbott having gathered no less than five CES 2022 Innovation Awards and also in the wake of the company’s heady 2021 year of achievement, which included FDA approvals for its innovations and, not least of all, the creation of the Abbott Center for Malnutrition Solutions, an innovation hub dedicated to reducing malnutrition around the world. A collaboration between Abbott and external nutrition experts and partners, the Abbott Center aims to identify, treat and prevent malnutrition for the world’s most vulnerable populations.

