ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Poland Defiant as EU Fines Loom Over Disciplining Judges

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) - A Polish minister has accused the European Union of making "illegal demands" on his country ahead of a Jan.11 deadline by which Warsaw is meant to inform Brussels of how and when exactly it plans to dismantle a disciplinary system for judges. Failure to act would...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
b975.com

Poland hopes for progress in talks with Czechs over Turow mine

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland hopes to make progress in negotiations with the new Czech government over the open-pit lignite Turow mine near the border, Poland’s prime minister said on Tuesday, referring to the most serious spat between the two European Union members in decades. The European Union’s top...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Eu Countries#Loom#Reuters#Polish#The European Union#Eu#Disciplinary Chamber#Ecj
The Independent

Poland recalls ambassador to Prague over coal mine comments

Poland is recalling its new ambassador to Prague after he criticized the country’s approach to a dispute with the Czech Republic over a state-run coal mine.Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter late Thursday that the ambassador's remarks were “extremely irresponsible” and that the process was underway for the diplomat's recall. He said every diplomat should protect Poland's interests. In an interview released Thursday by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle Ambassador Miroslaw Jasinski said Poland had showed a “lack of empathy, a lack of understanding and a lack of will to open a dialogue” with the Czech Republic....
INDUSTRY
q957.com

EU hits Nicaragua with sanctions over November election

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union blacklisted seven more individuals and three entities in Nicaragua in response to November’s presidential election that Brussels and Washington said was a sham, taking the number of people under sanctions to 21. “Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including...
POLITICS
AFP

EU flags at half-mast after death of parliament speaker Sassoli

EU flags flew at half-mast for European Parliament speaker David Sassoli, who died Tuesday aged 65, as tributes flowed in from leaders and officials from around the 27-nation bloc and beyond. "Today is a sad day for Europe," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, referring to the Italian former journalist and longtime MEP whose 2.5-year term presiding over Europe's legislature was to end this month. Sassoli died in the early hours of Tuesday in the hospital where he had been admitted on December 26 for what his spokesman had said was "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system". "David Sassoli passed away at 1.15am (0015 GMT) on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalised," the spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, tweeted.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

EU unimpressed over Liz Truss’s post-Brexit threats on Northern Ireland

The European Union is “not too impressed” with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s threat to override parts of the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if negotiations fail.Joao Vale de Almeida, the bloc’s ambassador to the UK, said it is unhelpful to “keep agitating the issue” of triggering Article 16, ahead of discussions this week.Ms Truss said she will suggest “constructive proposals” to her EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, during their first face-to-face talks, at her Chevening retreat on Thursday.But she said she is “willing” to invoke Article 16, which would suspend parts of the treaty designed to prevent a hard border with...
POLITICS
Reuters

German SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bring Russian gas to Germany should not be mixed up with political and human rights disputes with Moscow, a senior official from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) that leads Germany’s coalition government told Reuters. The pipeline was completed in September,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit news– live: EU ‘not impressed’ with Liz Truss’s threat to trigger Article 16

The European Union is “not too impressed” with Liz Truss’s threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol if talks fail. The EU’s ambassador to the UK, Joao Vale de Almeida, responded to the foreign secretary’s comments by saying: “We’ve heard this before from the government, so we’re not surprised. We are not too impressed. “We still believe it’s not very helpful that we keep agitating the issue of Article 16.”He said the EU wanted to “reconnect” with the British government. Article 16 would allow either the EU or the UK to take unilateral “safeguard” measures if...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Solution on Northern Ireland Protocol needed before Assembly elections’

Ireland’s EU commissioner has said the UK and Brussels must find a solution to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before the Assembly elections later this year.Mairead McGuinness, the EU financial services commissioner, said on Tuesday that she hopes the appointment of Liz Truss to the role of Brexit negotiator will bring some “pragmatism to the situation”.The Foreign Secretary has taken charge of the UK negotiations on the protocol after Lord Frost’s resignation from the Government last month.She is set to hold face-to-face talks with her EU counterpart – European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic – later this week.Ms...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU auditors: Rule of law aid for W Balkans doesn't pay off

European Union auditors say that the hundreds of millions of euros the bloc has poured into six Western Balkan nations to improve the rule of law there just doesn’t pay off. The report by the European Court of Auditors, or ECA, that was published Monday shows that the countries often continue to show a lack of commitment to tackle anything from pervasive corruption to state interference that would help them on the way to the EU membership they so desire. Faced with myriad problems on their own, the EU's 27 members have been dragging their feet to embrace Albania...
POLITICS
AFP

EU, US widen Nicaragua sanctions as Ortega begins new term

Daniel Ortega was sworn in Monday as Nicaragua's president for a fourth straight term as the EU and US tightened sanctions over impugned elections held in November with all his challengers in jail. "Yes, I swear," said strongman Ortega as he and his wife Rosario Murillo, who was re-elected vice-president, were sworn in at a ceremony attended by the presidents of Cuba and Venezuela and envoys from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria, among others.
POLITICS
BBC

Liz Truss 'willing' to override Northern Ireland-part of Brexit deal

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she will not accept a deal which means goods from Britain being checked as they enter Northern Ireland. Ms Truss, now the UK's lead negotiator with the EU in post-Brexit talks, was writing in the Sunday Telegraph. In 2019 the prime minister agreed a deal,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Orban’s D-Day: Hungary to hold general election on 3 April

Hungary has set 3 April as its general election date, with a referendum on LGBTQ issues to be held on the same day, the president’s office said on Tuesday.For the first time since taking power in a 2010 landslide, conservative nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party will face a united front of opposition parties that will make for a close election race.Voters will decide whether he should continue his policies that prioritise national sovereignty, traditional Christian values and stances against immigration and LGBTQ rights, issues that have soured the Orban government’s relations with European Union headquarters in...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy