Poland Defiant as EU Fines Loom Over Disciplining Judges

EU flags flew at half-mast for European Parliament speaker David Sassoli, who died Tuesday aged 65, as tributes flowed in from leaders and officials from around the 27-nation bloc and beyond. "Today is a sad day for Europe," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, referring to the Italian former journalist and longtime MEP whose 2.5-year term presiding over Europe's legislature was to end this month. Sassoli died in the early hours of Tuesday in the hospital where he had been admitted on December 26 for what his spokesman had said was "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system". "David Sassoli passed away at 1.15am (0015 GMT) on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalised," the spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, tweeted.

EUROPE ・ 20 HOURS AGO