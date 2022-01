The active weather over the last few weeks has been kind to our mountain snowpack,” the National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported on January 9th, 2022. Weather officials advise that after a nearly bone dry November and early December, the snowpack in the Snowy and Sierra Madre ranges was sitting at near-record lows. However, numerous storms since mid-December have dumped plentiful moisture in the mountains, which the weather service states are now sitting about one month ahead of schedule.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO