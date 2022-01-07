The Story of the Invisible Car and the Silver Durango

This is my first time ever writing in, and I am writing in response to this article, Righting The Wrongs (Four Wheeler, November 2021 issue) by Christian Hazel. This is the article where the folks at Four Wheeler built their buddy's 2000 Chevy Silverado 1500. In my opinion, that was a perfect build. It was very reasonable and still practical for everyday use, and I would like to do the same type of build on my fiancée's truck, but I have a couple of questions about this truck and build. My fiancée bought it used, and according to the badging that is on the truck it is a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn SLT. It has 4WD, the 5.7-liter Hemi, four doors, short bed, and is factory stock. The truck's VIN is 1D7HU18238J113083.
