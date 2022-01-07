ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 on HBO Max + More

By Samantha Donsky
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxOHc_0dfQuxAi00

Happy New Year, party people! A new year means rebirth, a new outlook on life and the chance to leave all the crap from 2021 behind us. How nice does that sound? To sweeten the pot, a new year (and month) also means your favorite streaming platforms have dealt out a slew of high-quality new movies and shows for you to discover! Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the top new titles on streaming this weekend are limitless. We advise checking out the freshest titles first, so let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Hype House, Euphoria Season 2 Premiere, Women of the Movement and The Tender Bar

All of the big streaming platforms have fascinating new movies and shows out on streaming this weekend, so let’s highlight one from each! Dive deeper into the world of social media stars through the new Netlfix-original series Hype House; you will not believe that there is more to learn about these people than what they already share with the would via TikTok. Over on Amazon Prime Video, George Clooney is directing a new drama film, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. Hulu is teaching an amazing history lesson this weekend through ABC’s new historical drama series, The Women of the Movement. Last, but certainly not least, is the season 2 premiere of the hit HBO Max series, Euphoria. We have been waiting for this one for a while, and the dark teen drama is ready to pay off! Curious to find out more? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:

New on Netflix January 7: Hype House

Hype House is a brand-new series that provides a window into the lives of social media’s biggest stars — because apparently, we don’t see enough as it is! New on Netflix this weekend is this reality series that focuses on the famous and titular house that homes some of TikTok’s biggest influencers and shows us parts of their lives and relationships that we have not seen before. From humble anonymity to overnight superstardom, Hype House follows these young adults as they deal with the trials and triumphs that come with sudden fame and try to grow up into themselves in the process. Hype House is one of the top shows on Netflix this month, and we don’t need to “hype” it up any further to explain why!

New on Hulu January 7: Women of the Movement

New on Hulu this weekend is Women of the Movement. This moving six-part historical drama series tells the story of Mamie Till Mobley, the loving and determined mother who dedicated her life to seeking justice for her son, Emmett Till, who has historically and brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South in 1955. History classes teach us the story of the young boy and the horrific crime committed against him, but now is the time to learn about the mother who turned out to be one of the strongest women in American history by watching Women of the Movement.

Stream Women of the Movement on Hulu

New on Amazon Prime Video January 7: The Tender Bar

From director George Clooney comes The Tender Bar, the original drama film that is new on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. Based on J. R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir of the same name, this coming-of-age movie centers on Charlie Moehringerm an eccentric bartender who becomes the surrogate father figure for his nephew when his brother disappears. Starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan as Charlie and J.R. respectively, The Tender Bar is one of the most anticipated streaming movies of the year, and you can catch it this weekend!

New on HBO Max January 9: Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

You are not ready for the twisted, dark and delicious teen drama that is about to unfold in the season 2 premiere of the hit HBO Max series, Euphoria. Emmy-winner star Zendaya returns as 17-year-old Rue Bennet, a teenage girl trying to navigate love, loss and family all while battling the monster that is addiction. The other angst-filled teens orbiting Rue like Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Nate (Jacob Elordi) and more are also set to return, so buckle up for another insane season of Euphoria, new on HBO Max this weekend.

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend

The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:

New on Netflix- Full List

Released Friday, January 7

Hype House *NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

New on Hulu – Full List

Released Friday, January 7

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

Survivor: Complete Season 37

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Released Sunday, January 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

New on Amazon Prime Video – Full List

Released Friday, January 7

The Tender Bar (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

New on HBO Max- Full List

Released Friday, January 7

Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)

Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Teenage Euthanasia Season 1

Released Sunday, January 9

Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

New on Disney+ – Full List

Released Friday, January 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

New on Starz – Full List

Released Sunday, January 9

Power Book II: Ghost – Episode 206

New on Showtime – Full List

Released Friday, January 7

A Ghost Story

Released Saturday, January 8

Scream 4

The Dry

New on BritBox – Full List

Released Sunday, January 9

Vera: S11 | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | Airs Weekly

Decider.com

