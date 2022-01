Fairmont, N.C. — Of the seven members of the Southeastern Athletic 2A Conference, six of them had records above .500 in girls basketball entering the week. So as big as No. 23 East Bladen's 43-40 win over Fairmont was, there are plenty more big games to come as the season progresses. But for now, the Eagles (13-0, 2-0) have one fewer team to share first place with after dispatching Fairmont (8-4, 2-1), while early February games against No. 24 St. Pauls loom large on the horizon.

FAIRMONT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO