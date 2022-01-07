Capitol Riot Participant Now Faces DWI Charges

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lafayette Avenue in reference to a subject who discharged a firearm in the roadway. Upon arrival, Officers spoke to witnesses, who directed Officers to a residence in the 500 block of East 12th Street. Officers made contact with Timothy M. Harmon, 55, of Sedalia. Harmon was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Officers recovered evidence of the shooting including a pistol, a spent shell casing, and a bullet fragment. Harmon was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released pending state charges. Another suspect fled the scene and has not been located. Charges of Harassment will be sought when he is found.

