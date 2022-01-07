ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Capitol Riot Participant Now Faces DWI Charges

By Randy Kirby
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities say a Missouri woman who is charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is facing charges in a fatal accident in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Emily Hernandez was drunk and driving a car the wrong way on Interstate 44...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

Pedestrian Killed in Fulton

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Callaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 39-year-old Shannon M. Walton of Fulton, was on Bluff Street near Meadowlark Lane at 6:30 p.m., when it struck 67-year-old Ray E. Payne of Fulton, as he walked across Bluff Street.
FULTON, MO
KIX 105.7

Tipton Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit

Sedalia Police conducted a vehicle stop for an obstructed license plate early Monday morning. The driver failed to stop, and after a low-speed pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Mildred Avenue. 51-year-old Anthony D. Driskell of Tipton was arrested for Resisting Arrest, a...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For January 10, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lafayette Avenue in reference to a subject who discharged a firearm in the roadway. Upon arrival, Officers spoke to witnesses, who directed Officers to a residence in the 500 block of East 12th Street. Officers made contact with Timothy M. Harmon, 55, of Sedalia. Harmon was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Officers recovered evidence of the shooting including a pistol, a spent shell casing, and a bullet fragment. Harmon was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released pending state charges. Another suspect fled the scene and has not been located. Charges of Harassment will be sought when he is found.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

One Arrested After Firearm is Discharged in the Roadway

On Sunday evening, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lafayette Avenue in reference to a subject who discharged a firearm in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers spoke to witnesses, who directed Officers to a residence in the 500 block of East 12th Street. Officers made contact...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Franklin County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KIX 105.7

Highway Patrol Wants Truckers to Help Defend Against Human Trafficking

Human trafficking can happen almost everywhere, including Missouri highways. So the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be participating in a three-day initiative to educate commercial drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement, and the public about Human Trafficking. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, human trafficking is...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Deputies Bust Suspected Meth Trafficking Operation; Two Arrested

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the beginning of December of 2021, the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, along with the Sedalia Police Department and the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, joined together in a month-long investigation on Christopher Lee Hill, aged 39. Hill resides in the 1500 block of Crestview Drive in Pettis County. During the investigation, Detectives gathered enough information to execute a search warrant on the residence.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Four Killed in Boone County Head-on Crash

Four people were killed and three more were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday evening in Boone County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Keith L. Sumner of Rocheport, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of US 63 (north of Columbia) just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Riot#Vw#Buick#Ems#St Clair Ambulance#Mercy Hospital
KIX 105.7

MSHP Reports Zero Traffic Fatalities Over New Year’s Holiday Weekend

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, provides the following preliminary statistics related to the New Year’s holiday weekend:. No one was killed in a traffic crash during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022. There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 4, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of December 31st, Pettis County Deputies took a burglary report that occurred in the 21000 block of Palmer Road. Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Whiteman Air Force Base Visitor Center last Friday...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 1, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Keyaire D. Marshall of Sedalia at 10:56 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Marshall was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Manson Josha of...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
KIX 105.7

SPD Commander Hendricks Recognized For 25 Years Of Service

The first Sedalia City Council meeting of 2022 began with a service award for Police Commander Adam Hendricks for 25 years of service. Hendricks was recruited in December of 1996, and became a full-time police officer in March of 1997. He worked as an undercover officer for about a year. Then he became a patrolman, achieving the rank of sergeant in March of 2004. Ofc. Hendricks became a commander in February of 2009.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Knob Noster Woman Injured In Cass County Rollover

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Chevy Mailbu, driven by 25-year-old David T. Brown of Knob Noster, was on F Highway at 343rd Road around 3 p.m. when the driver lost control and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Medical Episode Causes Pettis County Crash

A Stover woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2016 Chevy Tahoe, driven by 45-year-old Angela J. Kenig of Stover, was on Route M, south of Ringen School Road around 3 p.m., when she experienced a medical episode and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle then continued down the fence line, striking two tree stumps and becoming airborne. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy