Here is a preview of the Friday headlines

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
Some hearts are made of gold, but one man’s is now made entirely of a pig after he has undergone the world’s first successful heart transplant from a genetically modified pig to save his life, according to a recent New York Times report. "It’s working and it looks...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge. The White House announced Wednesday that the administration is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. That’s on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.
Melbourne, Australia — Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he knew he'd tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot at his tennis center in Serbia last month, and added that he made an "error of judgment" and should have immediately gone into isolation. Djokovic made...
Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
An American Airlines flight preparing to take off from Honduras was grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls, CBS Miami reports. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement and said the passenger was taken into custody by local law enforcement. According to...
North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea on Tuesday, the country's second launch in a week after firing what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile. The latest projectile was launched from the country’s northern Jagang province and flew 434 miles before landing in waters off the eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to The Associated Press.
