Yikes, it looks like The CW is up for sale. The network confirmed that it is being shopped by its corporate owners, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia (via Wall Street Journal). The reason behind the sale is simple – the network hasn’t been making enough profits for CBS and WarnerMedia to retain the network. That’s not to say The CW has been completely useless though. Much of the revenue that the network has generated is due to its popular, younger-skewing tv shows like DC’s The Flash and Riverdale.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO