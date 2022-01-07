ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy end to your work week

actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain & snow showers, gusty south winds, and a...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracker#Thunderstorms
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - High Clouds And Continued Mild Wednesday

High, thin clouds streamed over northern California much of Tuesday, bringing slightly cooler weather, but it was still a beautiful day. A Pacific trough will approach Wednesday, but we will not expect any rain or snow. Although a ridge of high pressure was in control of our weather today, high clouds still moved overhead. Those clouds should be enough to keep most areas fog-free Wednesday morning, but patchy fog is still possible. Overnight lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the foothills and valley. Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, but also quiet and mild for early January. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to the upper 50s and 60s in the foothills and the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wccbcharlotte.com

Mild End to Week, Winter Storm Impacts Late Weekend

It will be milder today after a chilly start this morning. Temps will be back near average with highs in the low 50s. Mild through the end of the week. A disturbance will move through the region Thursday, but with a lack of moisture to tap into across the Piedmont, rain/snow will be limited to the mountains. Expect 1/2 to 1″ of snow for the mountains overnight to early Friday. Colder temps will settle in for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
wdhn.com

Staying quiet to end the work week, then rain returns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re seeing a chilly start to the day in the 30s across the Tri-State, so make sure to bundle up in a heavy jacket or coat and put on some gloves and a knit hat before you head out the door! Some folks may even be seeing some patchy frost as well, so make sure to leave yourself some extra time to scape it off your windshield before heading out on the roads! As we go through the remainder of the morning, we can expect to warm up gradually under partly sunny skies.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy