Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy end to your work week

High, thin clouds streamed over northern California much of Tuesday, bringing slightly cooler weather, but it was still a beautiful day. A Pacific trough will approach Wednesday, but we will not expect any rain or snow. Although a ridge of high pressure was in control of our weather today, high clouds still moved overhead. Those clouds should be enough to keep most areas fog-free Wednesday morning, but patchy fog is still possible. Overnight lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the foothills and valley. Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, but also quiet and mild for early January. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to the upper 50s and 60s in the foothills and the valley.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO